The Australian stock market is performing slightly stronger on Wednesday, rebounding from previous loss-making sessions. The key S&P/ASX 200 slipped slightly above the 7,800-point mark, despite an overall bearish atmosphere after Wall Street performance. Local traders are awaiting domestic inflation figures which may hint at future monetary decisions by the Reserve Bank of Australia.The S&P/ASX 200 Index has risen by 23.70 points or 0.31 percent, ending at 7,803.90, after peeking at 7,805.10 in earlier sessions. The broader All Ordinaries Index fell 20.80 points or 0.26 percent, closing at 8,057.50. On Tuesday, Australian stocks ended with a mild deficit.Major miners are experiencing varied results. Rio Tinto has seen a near 1 percent loss, whereas Mineral Resources was able to gain the same amount. Fortescue Metals and BHP Group remain unchanged.The oil sector is primarily facing lower prices. Woodside Energy and Origin Energy experienced minor losses between 0.1 to 0.3 percent, while Beach Energy incurred a near 1 percent loss. Santos displayed a mild 0.2 percent improvement. In the technology sector, losses were seen by Afterpay owner Block with a fall over 1 percent, Xero almost 0.4 percent, WiseTech Global 2 percent and Appen over 3 percent down. Zip showed a nearly 5 percent surge.The largest four Australian banks showed slight gains for Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking by 0.1 percent each. However, National Australia Bank experienced a minor 0.3 percent dip, Westpac fell near 2 percent.In the gold mining sector, Northern Star Resources, Newmont, and Resolute Mining were marginally up by 0.5 percent each, with Evolution Mining rising by 0.1 percent. Gold Road Resources saw a loss of nearly 2 percent.In other news, the stock price for Platinum Asset Management saw a sharp 21 percent drop following reports the firm lost $1.4 billion in invested funds from an undisclosed client, seeking to “rebalance its exposure away from benchmark agnostic global equity managers.”The Australian dollar traded at $0.653 on Wednesday.On Wall Street, stocks generally saw a modest increase throughout most of Tuesday before falling in the session’s final hour. The Dow ended down 31.31 points or 0.1 percent at 39,282.33, along with the Nasdaq losing 68.77 points or 0.4 percent, standing at 16,315.70, and the S&P 500 declining 14.61 points or 0.3 percent to 5,203.58.The major European markets all rallied, with the German DAX Index increasing by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index by 0.4 percent, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index by 0.2 percent.Crude oil prices settled lower on Tuesday as traders evaluated the balance of oil demand and supply amid Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.33, at $81.62 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com