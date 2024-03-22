The Australian stock market saw a modest decrease on Friday, surrendering some of the gains it experienced during the previous trading session. This comes despite predominantly positive cues that resonated from the global market overnight. The primary S&P/ASX 200 Index remained under the 7,800 mark, with losses in heavyweight, financial and energy stocks being partially balanced by gains within the technology sector.The S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 26.50 points, representing a 0.34 percent decline, settling at 7,755.50 following a low of 7,745.80 that was hit earlier. The wider All Ordinaries Index was down by 28.80 points or 0.36 percent, bringing it to 8,015.80. In contrast, the Australian markets closed significantly higher on Thursday.Looking at the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto experienced modest growths of 0.3 to 0.4 percent each. Similarly, Mineral Resources rose almost by 1 percent. On the other hand, Fortescue Metals dropped by half a percent. In the oil sector, the majority of stocks fell with Woodside Energy and Beach Energy both experiencing losses of over 1 percent, while Santos dropped by nearly 1 percent. However, Origin Energy rose slightly by 0.4 percent.Regarding the tech stocks, Appen saw a surge of 2.5 percent. Afterpay, now under the ownership of Block, gained over 2 percent, while Xero increased by 0.2 percent, and Zip added 1.5 percent. Conversely, WiseTech Global’s market performance remained unchanged.Among the country’s leading banks, National Australia Bank fell by over 1 percent and ANZ Banking descended slightly by 0.3 percent. Commonwealth Bank and Westpac also decreased by nearly 1 percent each. The performance of gold mining companies was heterogeneous. Specifically, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining fell by over 1 percent and 3 percent respectively. In contrast, Gold Road Resources increased by over 1 percent, Northern Star Resources slightly rose by 0.1 percent, and Newmont added nearly 1 percent.In other news, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare saw its shares soar by almost 5 percent when the company revised its earnings guidance upwards for the financial year 2024.On Friday, the Australian dollar was exchanged at a rate of $0.657. Wall Street, on Thursday, showed strong growth earlier in the day but lost some ground as the session progressed. As a result, the major averages decreased from their peak levels for the day, yet managed to close at new record highs.The Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded in the positive, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made less significant gains. The Dow Jones rose by 269.24 points or 0.7 percent to settle at 39,781.37, the S&P 500 advanced by 16.91 points or 0.3 percent to close at 5,241.53, and the Nasdaq increased slightly by 32.43 points or 0.2 percent to finish at 16,401.84.In Europe, the major markets all rose. Specifically, UK’s FTSE 100 Index increased by 1.9 percent, German’s DAX Index jumped by 0.9 percent, and France’s CAC 40 Index rose marginally by 0.2 percent.Crude oil futures closed lower on Thursday, hampered by a stronger US dollar and decreased gasoline demand stateside. Consequently, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures slated for May dipped by $0.20, concluding at $81.07 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com