Australian stocks experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dipping below 7,800. This trend follows negative cues from global markets, particularly as technology and financial stocks suffered amid heightened treasury yields. The substantial 100.80 point loss, or 1.28 percent drop, caught attention as it decreased to 7,787.10 after an initial low of 7,784.60. Similarly, the broader All Ordinaries Index fell by 107.30 points or 1.32 percent to 8,038.50.In the mining sector, Mineral Resources and Fortescue Metals experienced losses of 1 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. In contrast, BHP Group and Rio Tinto each saw a subtle increase of 0.3 percent. Oil stocks mostly rose, with Santos jumping by over 1 percent and Woodside Energy, Origin Energy, and Beach Energy recording slight gains. No such luck in the tech sector where Afterpay owner Block, Appen, Xero, and WiseTech Global all suffered losses while Zip improved by 2 percent.The four major banks – Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking – declined by over 1 percent each, alongside Westpac and National Australia Bank which also saw losses. Gold miners had a mixed bag, with Newmont and Resolute Mining increasing by 0.5 percent each, Evolution Mining enhancing by almost 1 percent, but Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources shrinking by approximately 1 percent.In other industry news, Westgold Resources shares plummeted 14 percent after the gold miner adjusted its 2024 full-year production guidance. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was valued at $0.651 on Wednesday.On Wall Street, stocks continued a downward trajectory throughout Tuesday's trading, following an early session drop. Contributing to Monday's losses, the Dow and the S&P 500 have retreated from last Thursday's record closing highs. Similarly, major European markets also suffered losses.Crude oil prices reached a five-month high on Tuesday, due to increased demand stimulated by solid manufacturing data from the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, marking the highest settlement since last October.