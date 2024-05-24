Extending the losses from the previous three sessions, the Australian stock market is significantly lower on Friday, influenced by the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 has fallen well below the 7,700 level, with losses observed across most sectors, particularly mining, energy, and technology stocks amid dropping commodity prices.The S&P/ASX 200 Index has decreased by 71.80 points, or 0.92 percent, settling at 7,740.00 after touching a low of 7,716.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 72.60 points, or 0.90 percent, to 8,010.50. Australian markets also ended notably lower on Thursday.Among major miners, BHP Group is down nearly 1 percent, while Rio Tinto, Mineral Resources, and Fortescue Metals have all declined by more than 1 percent. Oil stocks are mostly lower; Woodside Energy and Santos are down by almost 1 percent each, while Origin Energy has edged down 0.5 percent. Conversely, Beach Energy has risen by 0.3 percent.In the technology sector, WiseTech Global and Xero have edged down between 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Afterpay owner Block has lost nearly 2 percent, and Zip has declined by more than 1 percent. However, Appen has surged more than 5 percent after informing investors at its annual general meeting that it expects to break even on an operational basis in financial 2024.Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and National Australia Bank are all down by more than 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking has fallen by nearly 1 percent. Gold miners are mostly lower; Evolution Mining is down more than 1 percent, Newmont has edged down 0.5 percent, Northern Star Resources is nearly 1 percent lower, and Gold Road Resources has declined by more than 2 percent. Resolute Mining remains flat.In the currency market, the Australian dollar is trading at $0.660 on Friday.On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher at the opening on Thursday but failed to sustain the initial upward momentum, coming under pressure throughout the session. The major averages pulled back significantly from their highs, moving into negative territory.After reaching record intraday highs, the Nasdaq fell by 65.51 points, or 0.4 percent, to 16,736.03, and the S&P 500 slid by 39.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,267.84. The Dow showed a more notable decline, tumbling 605.78 points, or 1.5 percent, to 39,065.26.Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed after earlier gains; the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while both the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.Crude oil prices settled lower on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session, amid concerns about the demand outlook and data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July dropped $0.70, or 0.9 percent, to $76.87 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com