Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Australian, NZ Dollars Fall Amid Risk Aversion

Australian, NZ Dollars Fall Amid Risk Aversion

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Australian and NZ dollars depreciated in the European session on Monday, as surging COVID-19 cases across Asia and associated restrictions dampened investor sentiment at the start of trading week.

Australia’s largest city, Sydney, moved to a two-week lockdown on Saturday due to concerns over the Delta variant virus cases.

Malaysia will extend a lockdown that was set to expire today, while Thailand implemented tough lockdown measures in the capital Bangkok and other provinces as the current curbs failed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the U.K, coronavirus cases involving the Delta variant are rising, prompting European nations such as Spain and Portugal to impose new restrictions on travelers.

Investors await more clues about the outlook for monetary policy from speeches from Fed officials, as well as key data on U.S. employment.

The kiwi dipped to 5-day lows of 77.99 versus the yen and 0.7033 against the greenback, off its prior highs of 78.42 and 0.7086, respectively. Next likely support for the kiwi is seen around 76.00 against the yen and 0.68 against the greenback.

The kiwi depreciated to a 4-day low of 1.0751 against the aussie and a 5-day low of 1.6943 versus the euro, reversing from its early more than a 3-week high of 1.0713 and near a 3-week high of 1.6847, respectively. If the kiwi slides further, it may find support around 1.09 against the aussie and 1.71 against the euro.

The aussie was lower against the yen and the greenback, touching 5-day lows of 83.82 and 0.7557, respectively. This followed the currency’s early rises to 84.16 against the yen and 0.7602 against the greenback. On the downside, 82 and 0.72 are possibly seen as its next support levels against the yen and the greenback, respectively.

The aussie weakened to a 5-day low of 0.9305 against the loonie and a 4-day low of 1.5763 against the euro, down from its previous high of 0.9347 and near a 2-week high of 1.5700, respectively. The aussie is likely to test support around 0.92 against the loonie and 1.62 against the euro.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.