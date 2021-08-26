Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Australian, NZ Dollars Lower On Rising Risk Aversion

Australian, NZ Dollars Lower On Rising Risk Aversion

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Australian and NZ dollars fell against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as most Asian stocks fell, led by a decline in Chinese shares on persistent fears over Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector.

Traders await Jackson Hole symposium for more insights about the Fed’s plan to scale back bond purchase program.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday, which will be parsed over whether the delta threat may forbid an imminent tightening of policy.

A resurgence in Delta variant virus cases in several parts of the region clouded near term outlook.

Oil prices fell as coronavirus restrictions due to the spike in infections raised demand worries.

The aussie dropped to 79.78 against the yen, 1.6218 against the euro and 0.7252 against the greenback, off its early highs of 80.09 and 1.6168, and a session’s high of 0.7280, respectively. The aussie may find support around 77.5 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 0.70 against the greenback.

The aussie pulled back to 1.0423 against the kiwi, following a high of 1.0444 hit at 8.15 pm ET. On the downside, 1.02 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The aussie reached as low as 0.9147 against the loonie at 5:30 pm ET and was steady thereafter. The pair had closed Wednesday’s deals at 0.9157.

The kiwi depreciated to 0.6951 against the greenback, 76.50 against the yen and 1.6921 against the euro, after rising to 0.6975, 76.73 and 1.6858, respectively in early deals. The kiwi is seen challenging support around 0.68 against the greenback, 74.5 against the yen and 1.71 against the euro.

Looking ahead, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on July 21-22 at 7:30 am ET.

U.S. GDP data for second quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 21 will be released in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.