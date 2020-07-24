Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Australian, NZ Dollars Lower On Rising U.S-China Tensions

Australian, NZ Dollars Lower On Rising U.S-China Tensions

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

The Australian and NZ dollars fell against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as U.S.-China tensions escalated after China ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

The move was in retaliation for the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston following allegations of spying.

Flash data from IHS Markit showed that Australia’s private sector gathered momentum in July following the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The flash Commonwealth Bank composite output index rose to 57.9 in July from 52.7 in June. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The aussie declined to 3-day lows of 1.0686 against the kiwi and 0.7074 against the greenback, reversing from its early highs of 1.0714 and 0.7125, respectively. The next likely support for the aussie is seen around 1.045 against the kiwi and 0.68 against the greenback.

The aussie also slipped to 3-day lows of 75.31 against the yen and 0.9497 against the loonie, from its previous highs of 75.97 and 0.9536, respectively. The aussie is poised to challenge support around 72.00 against the yen and 0.92 against the loonie.

The aussie dropped to a 4-day low of 1.6389 against the euro, down from an early high of 1.6302. Next immediate support for the aussie is seen near the 1.66 region.

The kiwi recorded 3-day lows of 0.6618 against the greenback and 70.43 against the yen, after rising to 0.6654 and 70.92, respectively in early deals. The kiwi is seen challenging support around 0.63 against the greenback and 68.00 against the yen.

The kiwi depreciated to more than a 3-week low of 1.7530 against the euro, following a high of 1.7456 hit at 9:00 pm ET. On the downside, 1.78 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies are due in the European session.

U.S. new home sales for June will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.