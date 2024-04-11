In the latest update on Australian private house approvals, the data reveals that the indicator has remained constant at 10.7%. This figure matches the previous reading from February 2024, indicating a stable trend in the approval of private houses in the country. The most recent data was updated on 11th April 2024, although the exact date of the event is not specified. Despite the lack of a specific event date, the consistent growth rate suggests a positive trajectory for the housing market in Australia. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future developments to gauge the sustainability of this trend in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com