Australia’s private new capital expenditure has seen a modest increase in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data released on May 30, 2024. The investment indicator has risen to 1.0%, up from the 0.8% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. This quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights a strengthening trend in the country’s economic landscape.This latest growth in capital expenditure suggests a continued confidence among Australian businesses in investing in new equipment, structures, and other key assets. The increase from 0.8% to 1.0% quarter-over-quarter signifies a positive shift, despite global economic uncertainties and domestic challenges.As Australia looks to sustain and build upon this momentum, policymakers and investors alike will be watching closely. The uptick in private new capital expenditure could be a sign of broader economic resilience and a harbinger of further development in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com