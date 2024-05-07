The latest data on Australian retail sales paints a challenging picture for the country’s economy. According to the most recent update on May 7, 2024, retail sales in April 2024 saw a decrease of 0.6% compared to the previous month. This decline comes after a modest 0.2% growth in March 2024.The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a shift from the positive trend seen in the previous month, highlighting potential challenges in the retail sector. The -0.6% indicator suggests a slowdown in consumer spending and economic activity, which may have broader implications for the Australian economy.As policymakers and analysts assess the impact of this decline, attention will likely turn to factors influencing consumer behavior and strategies to stimulate retail activity in the coming months. The data serves as a crucial indicator of the economic landscape and will be closely monitored for further insights into Australia’s economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com