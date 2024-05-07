The latest data on Australian retail sales for the first quarter of 2024 shows a decline of 0.8%, following a 0.4% increase in the previous quarter. The comparison of quarter-over-quarter data indicates a negative trend in consumer spending in the retail sector. This information was recently updated on 07 May 2024, highlighting a challenging period for the Australian retail industry. The decrease in retail sales could reflect various factors influencing consumer behavior and economic conditions in the country. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the potential impact on the overall economy and make informed projections for the coming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com