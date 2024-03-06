Australia’s retail sales data has shown a positive turnaround with a 1.1% increase in February 2024, marking a significant improvement from the previous month’s -2.1% decline in January. The latest figures, updated on 6 March 2024, indicate a much-needed boost in consumer spending after a sluggish start to the year.The month-over-month comparison reveals a drastic shift in consumer behavior, with February outperforming January’s disappointing numbers. This resurgence in retail sales comes as a hopeful sign for the Australian economy, signaling increased consumer confidence and economic activity in the retail sector. Analysts are optimistic about the ongoing recovery and will be closely monitoring future retail sales data to gauge the sustainability of this positive momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com