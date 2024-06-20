Australia’s service sector has witnessed a significant decline as the Judo Bank Australia Services PMI dropped from 52.5 in May to 50.6 in June. The latest data, updated on June 20, 2024, reflects a decrease in expansionary momentum for the sector, marking the end of a nine-month streak of positive growth.This latest figure, which sits just above the neutral 50 threshold, indicates that while the sector is still growing, the pace has slowed considerably. A reading above 50 signifies expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. The drop to 50.6 suggests that growth has all but stalled, signaling potential headwinds for the Australian economy.Economists and market analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as a persistent decline in the services PMI could have broader implications, including impacting business confidence and future investment in the sector. Industry stakeholders are now awaiting further data to determine if this is a temporary dip or indicative of a longer-term trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com