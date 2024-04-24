Australia’s weighted mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) maintained its stability, holding steady at 4.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The data, recently updated on 24th April 2024, reveals that there has been no change from the previous quarter, where the CPI also stood at 4.4%.This indicator, which measures the average change in prices over time that consumers pay for a basket of goods and services, provides crucial insights into inflation trends within the Australian economy. The comparison period was Year-over-Year, indicating that the current 4.4% figure in the first quarter of 2024 aligned with the same period in the previous year.The consistency in the Australian Weighted Mean CPI suggests a certain level of price stability, which can impact various economic decisions and policies. Monitoring these trends is essential for understanding the overall health of the economy and planning for future financial activities. Investors and policymakers alike will be keeping a close eye on how these figures evolve in the upcoming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com