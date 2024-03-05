The latest data on Australia’s AIG Construction Index has been released, revealing a significant drop to -18.4 in February 2024. This marks a sharp decrease from the previous indicator, which stood at -11.5 in December 2023. The updated figures indicate a challenging environment for the construction sector in Australia, reflecting a downturn in construction activity during the period.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the AIG Construction Index as a key indicator of the health of the construction industry in Australia. The recent decline underscores the impact of various factors such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and rising costs on the sector’s performance. With the data being updated on March 5, 2024, experts are keen to assess how this development could influence broader economic trends in the country moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com