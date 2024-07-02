In a significant turnaround, Australia’s AIG Construction Index has demonstrated a remarkable recovery in June 2024. The index improved sharply to -23.2, from a deeply negative -68.1 in May 2024. The updated data was released on 02 July 2024.This drastic improvement signals a potent resurgence within the Australian construction industry, which faced considerable challenges earlier in the year. Economic analysts are optimistic that this positive movement reflects increased activity and potentially stabilizing economic conditions within the sector.As this trend continues, it could indicate broader economic recovery prospects for Australia, as the construction industry is often seen as a bellwether for overall economic health. Stakeholders will be keeping a close watch on the upcoming indices to confirm whether this growth trajectory is sustainable.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com