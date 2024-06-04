The Australian Industry Group (AIG) Manufacturing Index has reported a sharper contraction in May 2024, with the index plummeting to -31.1. This marks a significant decrease from the previous month’s reading of -13.9. The data, updated on June 4, 2024, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the manufacturing sector in Australia.The index, which measures the performance of the manufacturing sector, indicates a substantial deceleration in activity. The drop from -13.9 in April to -31.1 in May represents an intensifying contraction, signaling that the sector is experiencing increasing difficulties.The factors driving this decline have yet to be fully analyzed, but the sharp drop suggests that economic pressures, both domestic and international, could be weighing heavily on the industry. Policymakers and industry stakeholders will need to closely monitor these developments and potentially adjust strategies to support the manufacturing sector through these challenging times.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com