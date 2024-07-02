Australia’s manufacturing sector is showing signs of improvement, according to the latest Australian Industry Group (AIG) Manufacturing Index. Updated data released on 02 July 2024 reveals that the index rose from -31.1 in May 2024 to -26.5 in June 2024.This shift indicates a slowing contraction in the manufacturing industry, a development welcomed by economic analysts and businesses alike. The improvement from May’s steep decline suggests that policy measures and market adjustments might be starting to yield positive outcomes.Although the index remains in negative territory, the upward movement signifies a cautious optimism for the future trajectory of Australia’s manufacturing sector. As businesses adapt and respond to changing market conditions, stakeholders will closely monitor upcoming data to determine if this trend of recovery will continue.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com