Australia has seen a notable decline in its building capital expenditure in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data updated on May 30, 2024. The indicator, which provides insight into the country’s investment in buildings and infrastructure, fell to -0.9%, a significant drop from the previous quarter’s figure of 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.This shift represents a month-over-month comparison, illustrating a change in the economic landscape compared to the steady growth observed late last year. Analysts will now be closely monitoring these trends for the remainder of the year to understand the potential long-term impacts on Australia’s economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com