Australia's Business Confidence Strongest Since Mid-2019

Australia’s business confidence improved to its highest level since mid-2019 driven by the fall in Covid-19 cases and looming end of lockdown, survey results from the National Bank of Australia showed Tuesday.

The business sentiment index advanced to +5 in October from -4 in the previous month.

The improvement in confidence was encouraging but remained fragile, and it would likely remain that way until a vaccine is available, NAB said.

Forward orders and capacity utilization improved in October, but the former remained negative and the latter was still below pre-Covid levels.

Nonetheless, the survey continued to signal a rebound in the economy from the sharp fall in activity in the first half of 2020 and to continue to recover as the economy reopens.

The business conditions index gained one point to +1 in October. The gains in conditions were led by further improvements in the trading and profitability sub-components.

The employment index rose slightly, but has lagged the improvement in the other activity indicators and was still negative at -5 index points.

