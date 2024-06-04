In a significant turnaround for the Australian economy, business inventories have surged by 1.3% in the first quarter of 2024, a notable recovery from the -1.7% decline observed in the fourth quarter of 2023. This data, updated on 04 June 2024, signals a positive shift for businesses across the country.The previous period had witnessed a considerable contraction as the fourth quarter of 2023 ended with a -1.7% change in business inventories, reflecting widespread challenges within the sector. However, the robust 1.3% increase in the first quarter of 2024 indicates a resurgence in inventory accumulation, suggesting improved business confidence and economic activity.The month-over-month comparison underscores that the current rise is notably higher than previous fluctuations, pointing towards a more stable and optimistic business environment. Analysts are hopeful that this upward trend will continue, further bolstering Australia’s economic recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com