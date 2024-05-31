In the latest report released on 31 May 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed that Australia’s AUD speculative net positions have improved. The current indicator shows that the net positions have reached -49.9K, marking a notable increase from the previous reading of -56.2K.This shift indicates a reduction in the bearish sentiment towards the Australian dollar, highlighting renewed investor confidence. The narrowing figure suggests that market participants are potentially foreseeing a more stable or appreciating AUD in the near future.The data comes at a crucial time when global markets are closely monitoring currency fluctuations amid ongoing economic uncertainties. This positive adjustment in the AUD speculative net positions could play a significant role in influencing investment decisions and economic forecasts for Australia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com