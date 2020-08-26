Australia's Construction Work Done Declines In Q2

Australia’s construction work done declined in the second quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Total construction work done decreased 0.7 percent sequentially in the June quarter. The construction work was valued at A$50.128 billion.

Total building work done was down 3.9 percent, while engineering work done rose 3.8 percent.

Data showed that both residential and non-residential work done decreased 5.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, construction work done fell 2.2 percent in the second quarter.

