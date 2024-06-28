Australia’s Federal Treasurer has given the green light to the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) for their proposed A$4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp’s banking division.This approval comes on the heels of the Australian Competition Tribunal’s authorization of the acquisition on 20 February 2024, and the passage of the State Financial Institutions and Metway Merger Amendment Bill in Queensland’s legislature on 14 June 2024.The deal’s completion is contingent upon the activation of the Queensland State Financial Institutions and Metway Merger Amendment Act. Once this act is proclaimed, it will amend the Metway Merger Act to satisfy the final condition needed to facilitate the acquisition.If all goes as planned, the acquisition’s completion is anticipated by the end of July.ANZ initially entered into an agreement to acquire Suncorp Bank in July 2022.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com