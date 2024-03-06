Australia’s final consumption growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 slowed down to 0.2%, according to the latest data released on 6th March 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous quarter when consumption growth stood at 0.4% in the third quarter of 2023. The slowdown in final consumption growth could have implications for Australia’s overall economic performance for the period.The data suggests a potential weakening in consumer spending, a key driver of economic growth. Economists will be closely watching how this slower final consumption growth may impact Australia’s GDP figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. As consumer sentiment and spending play a crucial role in economic activity, any significant changes in final consumption growth could have broader implications for the country’s economic outlook. Stay tuned for further updates on Australia’s economic performance as more data becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com