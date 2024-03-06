Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Capital Expenditure took a dip in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the indicator showing a decrease of -0.2%. This decline comes after the previous indicator had shown growth, reaching 1.1% in the third quarter of 2023. The latest data, as of 06 March 2024, indicates a reversal in the previous positive trend, signaling a slowdown in capital expenditure in the country during the final quarter of 2023. The decrease in capital expenditure could have implications for Australia’s economic growth and investment climate moving forward, as businesses may be scaling back on investments in machinery, equipment, and other capital assets. Analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to assess the impact of this drop on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com