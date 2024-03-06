Australia’s economy saw a significant rise in the GDP Chain Price Index during the fourth quarter of 2023, with the indicator reaching 2%, up from the previous quarter’s 0.6%. This data, updated on 06 March 2024, indicates a robust increase in the overall price of goods and services in the country.The fourth-quarter growth in the GDP Chain Price Index suggests potential inflationary pressures as prices of goods and services continue to climb. This positive momentum in Australia’s economic performance reflects a resilient and expanding market, positioning the country well for continued growth in the coming months. Analysts and investors will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the overall strength and stability of the Australian economy in light of these encouraging indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com