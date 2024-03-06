Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth held steady in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the indicator remaining unchanged at 0.2%. The data, which was updated on 06 March 2024, shows that there was no significant change in the country’s economic performance compared to the previous quarter.The comparison period for the GDP growth in Australia is Quarter-over-Quarter, with the current indicator reflecting the change in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of the same year. Despite some fluctuations in the global economy, Australia’s GDP maintained its stability during this period.Overall, the steady GDP growth suggests resilience in Australia’s economy amidst external challenges and provides a positive outlook for the country’s economic performance in the coming quarters. Investors and policymakers will continue to monitor these indicators closely to assess the overall health and trajectory of Australia’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com