Australia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slowed down to 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to recent data released on March 6, 2024. This figure marks a decrease from the previous quarter's growth rate of 2.1% in the third quarter of the same year. The comparison provided is year-over-year, focusing on the change in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year ago.The data indicates a deceleration in Australia's economic growth momentum, reflecting potential challenges or shifts in the country's economic landscape. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, monitoring and analyzing GDP growth rates play a crucial role in understanding the overall health and performance of a country's economy. Economists and policymakers will likely closely examine this latest data to assess the implications and consider any necessary interventions or strategies moving forward.