Australia’s inflation expectations have slightly decreased as the latest data update reveals a figure of 4.3%, down from the previous 4.5%. The most recent indicator suggests a slightly lower anticipated inflation rate among consumers in the country. The data, last updated on 28 March 2024, reflects ongoing economic trends in Australia. This change in inflation expectations can influence consumer behavior, investments, and overall economic sentiment in the country. Economists and policymakers will be monitoring these figures closely to gauge the impact on the Australian economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com