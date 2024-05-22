In May 2024, Australia’s Judo Bank reported a slight reduction in its Services PMI, which decreased from the previous value of 53.6 to 53.1. Although still in expansionary territory, this minor decline reflects a modest deceleration in the growth of the service sector.The data, updated on 22 May 2024, indicates that while the sector continues to grow, the pace has softened compared to the previous month. A PMI above 50 generally signals expansion, so the new reading of 53.1 still suggests positive momentum, albeit less robust.Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring future updates to determine if this deceleration is a temporary fluctuation or indicative of a broader trend within Australia’s service sector. The slight dip may prompt discussions on economic conditions and potential adjustments needed to sustain growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com