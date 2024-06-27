In the latest economic update from Australia, the Melbourne Institute’s (MI) Inflation Expectations for June 2024 have risen to 4.4%, up from the previous figure of 4.1%. This data, updated on 27 June 2024, reflects an increase in the anticipated inflation rate among Australian consumers.The upward movement in inflation expectations signals consumer concerns over potential price rises in the economy. Such an increase could influence consumer behavior, prompting accelerated spending to preempt future price hikes, thereby creating a further economic ripple effect.The rise from 4.1% to 4.4% may also prompt policymakers to revisit current economic strategies to mitigate inflationary pressures. As Australia navigates through these shifts, the business sector and investors will be closely monitoring any subsequent policy adjustments that aim to balance economic growth with controlled inflation levels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com