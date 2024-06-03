The Melbourne Institute’s Inflation Gauge for Australia has shown an uptick, rising to 0.3% in June 2024, up from the previous month’s 0.1%. This indicator, updated on June 3, 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison of inflation levels, highlighting a notable increase in consumer price pressures.The MI Inflation Gauge provides valuable insight into the underlying inflation trends by measuring the price changes of goods and services purchased by consumers. The June increase suggests growing inflationary pressures in the Australian economy, which could have implications for future monetary policy decisions by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).The rise from 0.1% in May to 0.3% in June may prompt further analysis and actions to ensure the stability of the economic environment, keeping an eye on both domestic and global factors influencing the inflation outlook. Market participants and policymakers will closely monitor these developments to gauge the potential impact on Australia’s economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com