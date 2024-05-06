Australia’s MI Inflation Gauge remained unchanged in May 2024, holding steady at 0.1%. The indicator, which measures changes in prices for goods and services, saw no movement compared to the previous month. The data was updated on the 6th of May, with the comparison period being month-over-month. This stability in the inflation gauge indicates a level of consistency in the overall price levels within the Australian economy. As inflation plays a crucial role in shaping monetary policy and influencing consumer behavior, economists will closely monitor these figures for any signs of future trends or developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com