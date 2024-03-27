Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) held steady at 3.4% year-over-year in February 2024, matching the previous month’s figure. The data, which was updated on 27 March 2024, indicates that inflation in Australia remained unchanged compared to the same period the previous year.The monthly CPI indicator, a key measure of inflation, reflects the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The stability in Australia’s CPI suggests that price levels have remained relatively consistent over the past year. Economists are closely monitoring inflation trends as they impact consumer purchasing power and overall economic stability. With the CPI maintaining at 3.4%, policymakers and analysts will continue to assess the implications for monetary policy and economic growth in Australia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com