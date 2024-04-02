Australia’s latest inflation data has been released, showing a slight increase in the monthly Inflation Gauge by 0.1% as of April 2024. This comes after the previous indicator had stagnated at -0.1%. The monthly comparison period highlights a positive shift in consumer price trends, indicating a potential uptick in overall economic activity within the country.With the data being updated on 2nd April 2024, this new development provides insights into the evolving economic landscape in Australia. Analysts will be monitoring how this uptick in inflation may impact various sectors and consumer behavior in the coming months. As the country navigates through economic fluctuations, such indicators play a crucial role in understanding the broader trends and making informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com