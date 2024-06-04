Australia’s net exports contribution to its GDP experienced a significant downturn in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data released on June 4, 2024. The indicator, which had previously recorded a 0.6% positive contribution in the fourth quarter of 2023, fell to -0.9% in Q1 2024.This shift from positive to negative territory signals a reversal in Australia’s trade balance influence on economic growth. Analysts attribute the drop to a combination of weaker global demand for Australian exports and a surge in import activity. The updated data outlines a concerning trend that may compel policymakers to reassess trade and economic strategies to stabilize the national economy.The decline marks the end of the short-lived positive phase observed at the end of last year and poses a challenge for the Australian economy as it navigates through global economic fluctuations. Stakeholders will be closely watching subsequent quarters to gauge whether this negative contribution is an anomaly or the beginning of a sustained downward trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com