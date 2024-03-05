In the latest economic update from Australia, it has been revealed that the country’s net exports contribution took a positive turn in the fourth quarter of 2023. After registering a negative figure of -0.6% in the previous quarter, the indicator rebounded significantly to reach 0.6%. This improvement indicates a strengthening of Australia’s trade position and a potential boost to the overall economy.With the data being updated on 5th March 2024, the positive trend in net exports contribution comes as a welcome development for Australia, signaling a positive outlook for its trade activities. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, this shift in net exports could have far-reaching implications for Australia’s economic growth and stability moving forward. The increase in net exports contribution reflects positively on Australia’s ability to leverage its trade relationships and capitalize on international market opportunities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com