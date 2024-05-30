In a noteworthy turnaround, Australia’s plant and machinery capital expenditure surged by 3.3% in the first quarter of 2024, rebounding from a contraction of 0.1% in the previous quarter of 2023. This revitalization in capital investment marks a significant positive shift in the country’s economic outlook.The updated data, released on 30 May 2024, highlights a striking quarter-over-quarter improvement. The previous indicator for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed a marginal decline, raising concerns about the direction of capital spending. However, the latest figures for Q1 2024 suggest renewed confidence among businesses in investing in new machinery and equipment.Economists attribute this recovery to multiple factors, including improved business confidence, favorable economic policies, and potentially enhanced demand in various industrial sectors. As Australia moves forward, this upswing in capital expenditure could signal stronger economic growth and higher productivity in the forthcoming periods.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com