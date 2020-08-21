Australia's Retail Sales Expand In July

Australia’s retail sales expanded in July as all states except Victoria reported monthly growth in turnover, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Retail turnover increased 3.3 percent month-on-month in July. On a yearly basis, retail sales grew 12.2 percent.

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria, retail sales fell 2 percent on month in July. Victorian turnover fell across Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, and Department stores.

At the national level, household goods retailing led the monthly rises across the industries in July. Turnover in household goods was 30 percent above the levels of July 2019, with sales of furniture, white goods and electrical items remaining high.

Food retailing registered a rise of 1.2 percent, with supermarket and grocery store turnover elevated in Victoria especially, with spikes in sales of non-perishable items evident in July, the statistical office said.

