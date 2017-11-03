Australia's Services Growth Eases In October: AiG

The services sector in Australia continued to expand in October, but the rate of growth eased slightly since September, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Friday.

The Performance of Service Index, dropped to 51.4 in October from 52.1 in September. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

“While still growing, momentum eased in the services sector in October with sales falling and the pace of growth in new orders slipping,” Ai Group Chief Executive, Innes Willox, said.

“There was still enough growth across the sector for businesses to lift the pace of employment growth.”

The sub-index for employment climbed to 53.3 in October from 51.4 in the preceding month.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated in October, with respondents again highlighting high energy cost pressures across almost all sub-sectors.

