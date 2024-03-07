Australia’s trade balance has shown positive growth as the latest data reveals a surplus of 11.027 billion. This increase from the previous indicator of 10.959 billion in December 2023 indicates a healthy trend in the country’s trade sector. While the specific date of this recent event is not provided, the updated information on 07 March 2024 underscores Australia’s continued focus on strengthening its trade position.The steady growth in Australia’s trade balance is likely to have a positive impact on the country’s economy, reflecting increased export activity and potentially contributing to overall economic stability. As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, Australia’s ability to maintain and grow its trade surplus showcases resilience amidst fluctuating international markets. Investors and economists will be keen to monitor future developments in Australia’s trade sector to gauge the overall economic outlook for the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com