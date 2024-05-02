Australia’s trade balance has recently shown improvement, with the current indicator reaching 5.024B in May 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator of 7.280B, indicating positive progress in the country’s trade performance. The data, updated on May 2nd, 2024, reflects changes in Australia’s exports and imports, highlighting the evolving dynamics of the economy’s international trade relationships. As the country continues to navigate global economic trends, keeping a close eye on trade balances remains crucial for understanding its economic stability and growth prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com