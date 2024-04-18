Australia’s unemployment rate in March 2024 saw a slight increase to 3.8%, up from the previous month’s figure of 3.7%. The data, updated on 18 April 2024, indicates a marginal shift in the job market despite the steady decrease seen in earlier months. The rise in the unemployment rate could suggest various factors affecting the labor market, potentially influenced by global economic conditions or domestic policies. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring future trends to assess the impact on Australia’s economy and workforce.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com