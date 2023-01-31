Austria’s economy contracted for the first time in a year in the fourth quarter due to a fall in private consumption, preliminary estimates from the WIFO economic institute showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product decreased 0.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 0.2 percent increase in the third quarter. This was the first decline since the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth improved to 2.7 percent from 2.0 percent in the third quarter.

The expenditure-side breakdown showed that household spending declined 2.4 percent from a quarter ago. Meanwhile, government spending gained 1.3 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation posted a quarterly growth of 2.4 percent. Exports and imports increased 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

In the whole year of 2022, economic growth came in at 4.7 percent.

Revised quarterly data for the fourth quarter will be published by Statistics Austria on February 28.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com