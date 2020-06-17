Austria Inflation Eases In May

Austria’s consumer price inflation eased in May, driven by a fall in fuel prices, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.5 percent rise in April.

The restrictions on public due to the spread of the coronavirus had affected the calculation of the May inflation rate, the agency said.

Housing, water, energy prices grew 2.2 percent annually in May and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.3 percent. Food prices rose 1.4 percent.

Prices for communication and clothing and footwear gained 4.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. Transportation cost rose by 3.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.6 percent in May, mainly due to a 5.3 percent drop in fuel prices.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.5 percent increase in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.9 percent in May.

