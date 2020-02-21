Austria Inflation Rises In January

Austria’s consumer price inflation rose in January, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.7 percent increase in December.

Prices for housing, water and energy grew 3.0 percent annually in January. Prices for restaurants and hotels, and leisure and culture rose by 3.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Prices of various goods and services increased 2.1 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in January.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent annually in January, following a 1.8 percent increase in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.7 percent in January.

