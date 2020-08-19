Austria Inflation Rises In July

Austria’s consumer price inflation rose in July, driven by higher prices of clothing, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.1 percent climb in June.

Housing, water, energy prices grew 2.3 percent annually in July and prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.3 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 2.6 percent and those of clothing and footwear rose 3.5 percent.

Prices for message transmission, and transport fell by 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June.

The EU measure of inflation, which the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in July.

