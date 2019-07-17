Austria Inflation Slows In June

Austria’s consumer price inflation slowed in June, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.7 percent rise in May.
Prices for housing, water and energy, and restaurant and hotels rose by 3.1 percent, each in June.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent annually in June, following a 1.7 percent increase in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in June.
