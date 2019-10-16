Austria Inflation Slows In September

Austria’s consumer price inflation slowed in September, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.5 percent increase in August.

Food and beverages prices grew 0.8 percent after a 1.5 percent climb in the previous month.

Restaurants and hotels prices rose by 3.1 percent annually in September and those of housing and water energy cost increased 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, messaging and transportation declined 4.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in September.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.2 percent annually in September, following a 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 1.0 percent in September.

